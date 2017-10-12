From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy
A Conversation with Carla MartinListen now | She is the founder and executive director of the Fine Cacao and Chocolate Institute, as well as an anthropology lecturer at Harvard Univer…
Alicia Kennedy
7 hr 1
Discuss: What Chocolate Do You Love?Let's chat.
Alicia Kennedy
Oct 28 15
and its unique role in food-system education.
Alicia Kennedy
Oct 26
A Conversation with Vallery LomasListen now | On her upbringing, her forthcoming cookbook, and the balancing act that is freelancing in food media.
Alicia Kennedy
Oct 23
Discuss: What Is Grief?Let's chat.
Alicia Kennedy
Oct 21 20
and its metamorphoses.
Alicia Kennedy
Oct 19 7
A Conversation with Molly WizenbergListen now | We discussed the genre of memoir, what it’s like to be kept in a box while promoting a book about getting out of them, and the tension in …
Alicia Kennedy
Oct 16 1
Discuss: How’s the Weather?Let's chat.
Alicia Kennedy
Oct 14 8
and colonial systems of social categorization.
Alicia Kennedy
Oct 12
A Conversation with Jesse David FoxListen now | We talked about how the video for Paul Simon’s “You Can Call Me Al” was formative for both of us, why we didn’t know any Protestants while…
Alicia Kennedy
Oct 9
Discuss: How Can Food Media Address Fatphobia?On Monday, I pondered how food media has and could cover fatphobia and nutritional science. Could it? Should it? What would that look like?Song …
Alicia Kennedy
Oct 7 7
Content warning: fatphobia & disordered eating.
Alicia Kennedy
Oct 5 2
