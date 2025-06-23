Lunch can be haphazard, and that’s why I love it. This is the meal of the day when one can really demonstrate a commitment to leisure, or simply an ability to access leisure. I’ve worked from home for 15 years, so even when I had a full-time job that required me to have my laptop attached to my person for ten hours a day, lunch has been a means of taking a moment for myself, a time when only my appetite matters. Breakfast is routine; dinner is obligation. Lunch is freedom. This is how I think about the three meals of the day.

Cabbage selections.