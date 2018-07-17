Episode 7: Tia Keenan

Alicia Kennedy
Jul 17, 2018
  
0:00
-58:49

Alicia talks to cheese writer and community organizer Tia Keenan about dairy production, anti-capitalist food systems, and her backyard chickens. “You can’t solve a systematic problem through individual will,” Keenan says. “If we could, you know, the world would look really different.”

Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy Produced by Sareen Patel

