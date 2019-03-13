Episode 24: Amy Quichiz

Alicia talks to vegan activist Amy Quichiz, the founder of Veggie Mijas, a U.S.-wide organization that gives women of color a place to meet and discuss their experiences with food. Topics covered include how to convince your family to stop consuming animal products, how veganism should be inherently intersectional, and how "cruelty-free" must refer to workers as well as animals. Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy Produced by Sareen Patel