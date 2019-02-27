Episode 22: Roopa Kalyanaraman Marcello

Alicia Kennedy
Feb 27, 2019
  
0:00
-35:43

Alicia talks with Roopa Kalyanaraman Marcello, a public health expert who runs Monsoon Sweets, a South Asian-inspired dessert company. They discuss the systemic power of large food corporations, the ironies of selling desserts while campaigning for healthier diets, and the psychological tricks involved in passing on a vegetarianism to kids. Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy Produced by Sareen Patel

