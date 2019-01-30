Episode 18: Ysanet Batista

Alicia Kennedy
Jan 30, 2019
  
0:00
-36:15

Alicia talks to Ysanet Batista, founder of the worker co-operative Woke Foods, which creates plant-based Dominican cuisine. They talk about how vegan food isn’t cruelty-free as long as farm workers lack labor rights, the West African origins of Dominican cuisine, and what a decolonized agriculture might look like.

Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy Produced by Sareen Patel

