Episode 13: Soleil Ho

Alicia talks to Soleil Ho, food writer, host of Bitch Media’s Popaganda podcast, and co-host of the Racist Sandwich Podcast. She’s co-authored a graphic novel about the professional and romantic life of a young chef with artist Blue Delliquanti called Meal: Adventures in Entomophagy—that’s eating insects, a field Soleil has become an expert in. They talk about the book, the tech industry’s obsession with cricket flour, and what it all means for vegans and vegetarians.
Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy Produced by Sareen Patel
